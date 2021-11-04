Construction underway for 2022 Memphis St. Jude Dream Home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Things are kicking off for the 23rd annual Memphis St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

For the 15th consecutive year, Southern Serenity Homes will be involved in building the home.

Greg Bridgers, owner of the company, says it will be a 2,100 square-foot cottage-style home.

“Three bedrooms, two bedrooms down, one bedroom up, and three bathrooms, two down one up,” Bridgers said.

The 2022 home is being built in Rossville Tennessee. This will be the third dream home built in the town following successful campaigns in 2017 and 2018.

Thrifty Building Supply will once again donate supplies for the home.

Michael Head, CFO of Thrifty Building Supply, says this is always a project they enjoy being a part of, especially as someone who received help firsthand from St. Jude.

“When our families were walking the halls of St. Jude, we had a lot of great support. Memphis really does identify with the families,” Head said.

Tickets for the giveaway go on sale March 25 for $100 each.

Last year, tickets sold out within a month and the campaign surpassed $20 million in fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dream Home Chair Dr. Susan Aguillard says it’s hard to believe they’ve been doing this for over two decades.

“Looking back, it’s just surprising,” she said. “We never thought it would last this long, really. I really didn’t know what to expect year to year, and 23 years, and it gets better year after year.”

