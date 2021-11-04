Children ages 5-11 line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday morning the Shelby County Health Department began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

Parents and children lined up well before the doors to the health department’s immunization clinic opened.

Kimberly Burnett jumped at the chance to get her 9-year-old and 11-year-old their first dose.

“We’ve been waiting on this our kids need to be safe,” she said, “I took off. I’m a school teacher. I got to get my kids vaccinated. I encourage everybody to get out here so we can get back to normal.”

The health department is administering the vaccine for free in the immunization clinic.

Father of two Michael Norman says once he learned that Pfizer’s COVID-19 was available for children ages 5-11, deciding to get his younger son vaccinated was a no-brainer.

“It was a very easy decision for me,” said Norman, “From what we’ve seen from the CDC, we needed to do it. So, we’re following their instructions.”

The COVID-19 vaccine for children is given in two low dose shots three weeks apart and with a smaller needle.

At the Shelby County Health Department there is no appointment needed. Parents or legal guardians are asked to bring their child’s birth certificate or shot record.

Kim Cook brought her 10-year-old daughter Elizabeth to receive the vaccine.

“We’ve been waiting for this day and we’re super thrilled. She’s the last in our family to get vaccinated,” said Cook.

“I’ve been wanting to get vaccinated for a while,” said 10-year-old Elizabeth Cook, “COVID’s been going on for so long. This could be like an end to it.”

The SCHD’s Immunization Clinic is located at 814 Jefferson Avenue. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.