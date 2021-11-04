Brooks closer to returning to Grizzlies lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Injured shooting Guard Dillon Brooks could return to the Grizzlies lineup soon, after a rehab stint with the team’s NBA G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Brooks was assigned to the Hustle Wednesday to participate in a simulated game with Hustle Players.

A 3-year starter for the Griz, Brooks suffered a hand injury over the summer that required surgery. He missed all of training camp and has not played a game this season. After averaging more than 17 points a game last regular season, he upped that significantly in the Playoffs to 25.8 points.

Brooks is also the Grizzlies’ best perimeter defender.

”DB’s doing fantastic,” said Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “This is part of his ramp-up plan, he’ll have a couple more simulated games. Obviously, we’ve got an unbelievable situation team here, the G-League Team, the Hustle. They’re big-time for us. It was great for all of our guys who got assigned or transferred to get opportunities. Obviously, for DB this is another step in the right direction to get him back on the court in a Grizzlies uniform.”

Getting Brooks back in the Lineup is key to the Grizzlies’ success going forward.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.