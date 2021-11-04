Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Brooks closer to returning to Grizzlies lineup

Grizzlies Guard Dillon Brooks
Grizzlies Guard Dillon Brooks(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Injured shooting Guard Dillon Brooks could return to the Grizzlies lineup soon, after a rehab stint with the team’s NBA G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Brooks was assigned to the Hustle Wednesday to participate in a simulated game with Hustle Players.

A 3-year starter for the Griz, Brooks suffered a hand injury over the summer that required surgery. He missed all of training camp and has not played a game this season.  After averaging more than 17 points a game last regular season, he upped that significantly in the Playoffs to 25.8 points.

Brooks is also the Grizzlies’ best perimeter defender.

”DB’s doing fantastic,” said Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “This is part of his ramp-up plan, he’ll have a couple more simulated games. Obviously, we’ve got an unbelievable situation team here, the G-League Team, the Hustle. They’re big-time for us. It was great for all of our guys who got assigned or transferred to get opportunities. Obviously, for DB this is another step in the right direction to get him back on the court in a Grizzlies uniform.”  

Getting Brooks back in the Lineup is key to the Grizzlies’ success going forward.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street

Latest News

Memphis Tigers Women's Soccer team
Tiger women’s soccer place 7th on post season all AAC list
Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Rebels’ Davis re-ups with Ole Miss basketball
Grizzlies get the home sweep against the nuggets
Grizzlies get the home sweep against the nuggets
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
Grizzlies bench comes through in win vs Nuggets Monday