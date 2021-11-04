Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

ACLU files lawsuit against Horn Lake over denial of proposed mosque

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi has filed a lawsuit against the City of Horn Lake.

ACLU claims city leaders discriminated against two men who proposed a mosque.

According to the lawsuit, the Horn Lake City Planning Commission denied approval, and the city’s board of aldermen affirmed that decision. The reason for denial, according the lawsuit, is the proposed mosque would create traffic and violate local noise ordinances.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases

Latest News

ACLU files lawsuit against Horn Lake over denial of proposed mosque
ACLU files lawsuit against Horn Lake over denial of proposed mosque
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for falsifying report
Pfizer vaccine for kids: What you need to know and where to get vaccinated in Memphis
Pfizer vaccine for kids: What you need to know and where to get vaccinated in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis