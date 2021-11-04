ACLU files lawsuit against Horn Lake over denial of proposed mosque

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi has filed a lawsuit against the City of Horn Lake.

ACLU claims city leaders discriminated against two men who proposed a mosque.

According to the lawsuit, the Horn Lake City Planning Commission denied approval, and the city’s board of aldermen affirmed that decision. The reason for denial, according the lawsuit, is the proposed mosque would create traffic and violate local noise ordinances.

