15-year-old indicted on murder, robbery charges in Shelby Co.

15-year-old indicted on murder, robbery charges in Shelby Co.(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy has been indicted on felony murder and robbery charges in Shelby County.

Caleb Hamer is charged in the April 11 murder of 18-year-old Joseph Boose.

Witnesses told investigators that Hamer admitted to shooting Boose immediately after the shooting. Investigators say Hamer stole a gun from Boose’s home, as well as his debit card.

Hamer was arrested 10 days later in Horn Lake, Mississippi by the U.S. Marshals after jumping from a second-floor window.

