1 injured in shooting at Minglewood Hall

Crime scene at Minglewood Hall
Crime scene at Minglewood Hall(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in midtown Memphis.

We’re told reports of a shooting came in around 12:30 a.m.

Memphis police were called to Minglewood Hall on Madison Ave. According to Memphis Fire Department, one person was transported from the scene to Regional One.

No word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

