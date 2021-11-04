1 injured in shooting at Minglewood Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in midtown Memphis.

We’re told reports of a shooting came in around 12:30 a.m.

Memphis police were called to Minglewood Hall on Madison Ave. According to Memphis Fire Department, one person was transported from the scene to Regional One.

No word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

