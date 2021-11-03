Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a frosty pattern in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect overnight for Northeast Arkansas and West Tennessee including Memphis and Shelby County and a FROST ADVISORY is in place for North Mississippi and East Arkansas south of I-40 as cold Canadian air grips the Mid-South for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & Cold with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time and be sure to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Clouds will move out and the coldest air of the fall season will move in tonight