West Memphis officer terminated for falsifying report

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department has terminated officer David Kohl after he falsified information in an arrest report.

Kohl’s report did not line up with footage from the dash cam of the police car.

State prosecutors say they will be pursuing charges for battery and filing a false report.

“This is an unfortunate incident that required immediate attention. Because of the swift action by the prosecutors and the West Memphis Police Department, I hope this sends a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated by our department or the state prosecutor’s office,” said Chief of Police Michael Pope.

