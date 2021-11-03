Watch Live: Dr. Trelkeld discusses what parents should know about vaccines for children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will discuss various topics such as information for parents on vaccines for younger children and how COVID-19 will affect the flu season during a COVID Q&A Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.