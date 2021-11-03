Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch Live: Dr. Trelkeld discusses what parents should know about vaccines for children

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will discuss various topics such as information for parents on vaccines for younger children and how COVID-19 will affect the flu season during a COVID Q&A Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Vaccine deadline passes for Baptist Hospital network employees
A Waffle House is seen in this file photo. Two people were shot during an altercation at a...
2 wounded in shooting at Mississippi Waffle House

Latest News

Child vaccinations
Tennessee to begin administering pediatric vaccines Wednesday
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - November 3
Health department reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Interfaith leaders hold memorial service to remember victims of COVID-19
Interfaith leaders hold memorial service to remember victims of COVID-19
Arkansas governor says state is ready to vaccinate kids 5-11 upon CDC approval
Arkansas governor says state is ready to vaccinate kids 5-11 upon CDC approval