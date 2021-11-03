Two-stage bike turn box in place at Peabody and Cooper
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turning is getting safer for bicyclists at one busy Midtown Memphis intersection.
A new two-stage bike turn box is now in place at the corner of Cooper and Peabody.
A camera positioned on a pole at that intersection detects the cyclist and turns the traffic signal green for the biker to safely turn westbound onto Peabody.
