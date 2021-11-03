Two-stage bike turn box in place at Peabody and Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turning is getting safer for bicyclists at one busy Midtown Memphis intersection.

A new two-stage bike turn box is now in place at the corner of Cooper and Peabody.

A camera positioned on a pole at that intersection detects the cyclist and turns the traffic signal green for the biker to safely turn westbound onto Peabody.

A new two-stage bike turn box has been installed at Peabody and Cooper for northbound people on bikes wanting to turn left to go west on Peabody. An adjacent camera (circled in red here) detects the cyclist, leading to a green westbound signal but red in each other direction. pic.twitter.com/4DSFO3wb6M — Bike Ped Memphis (@BikePedMemphis) November 2, 2021

