Two-stage bike turn box in place at Peabody and Cooper
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Turning is getting safer for bicyclists at one busy Midtown Memphis intersection.

A new two-stage bike turn box is now in place at the corner of Cooper and Peabody.

A camera positioned on a pole at that intersection detects the cyclist and turns the traffic signal green for the biker to safely turn westbound onto Peabody.

