Two arrested for felony drug and weapon charges

Raven Fullilove (left) and Justin Gayden (right) arrested
Raven Fullilove (left) and Justin Gayden (right) arrested(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested one man and one woman that were in possession of weapons, fentanyl and marijuana.

Police say that Raven Fullilove and Justin Gayden were stopped in a white Lexus that had a fraudulent tags. Fullilove was driving the car and her license showed to be suspended.

Officers reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and searched the vehicle.

Police found the following:

  • Two loaded firearms
  • Ammunition
  • A digital scale
  • Small bags of MDMA and Fentanyl pills
  • A large bag of marijuana
  • Marijuana cigars
  • Small bags of marijuana
  • A box of plastic bags

Both suspects were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession with intent to sell marijuana and fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

