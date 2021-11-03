Two arrested for felony drug and weapon charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested one man and one woman that were in possession of weapons, fentanyl and marijuana.

Police say that Raven Fullilove and Justin Gayden were stopped in a white Lexus that had a fraudulent tags. Fullilove was driving the car and her license showed to be suspended.

Officers reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and searched the vehicle.

Police found the following:

Two loaded firearms

Ammunition

A digital scale

Small bags of MDMA and Fentanyl pills

A large bag of marijuana

Marijuana cigars

Small bags of marijuana

A box of plastic bags

Both suspects were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession with intent to sell marijuana and fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.