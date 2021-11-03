Advertise with Us
Tigers’ Austin named to Burlsworth List

Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big honor for the smallest Tigers football player. 

Calvin Austin, 5′9″, is named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth trophy.

The award is given to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. 

A former Harding Academy Star, Austin is currently ranked 6th nationally in receiving yards per game, and 7th in receiving Touchdowns. 

Austin has five plays of 50 yards or more, which is 2nd in the country. 

He’s also on the Maxwell Award Watch list, and the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, plus, he’s invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Austin and the Tigers host #23 SMU Saturday, 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.

