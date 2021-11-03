Tennessee to begin administering pediatric vaccines Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is gearing up to begin administering the vaccine to children ages 5-11. Shots are anticipated to start going into little arms on Wednesday.

This comes after U.S. health officials cleared Pfizer’s child-size vaccine shot Tuesday. The doses are a third of the amount given to teens and adults, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, we began delivering pediatric @pfizer @BioNTech_Group COVID-19 vaccines to communities throughout the U.S. - an important milestone towards helping end this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ErrZ9B1O92 — FedEx (@FedEx) November 3, 2021

“The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric patients further bolsters our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and continue to put an end to this pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “As a pediatrician and parent, I trust the science. This is an exciting opportunity to vaccinate our younger population and protect not only our children but also our loved ones and those with whom they have contact.”

Piercey says the vaccine will also become more widely available as distribution ramps up.

FedEx is assisting with the delivery of the pediatric Pfizer shots. The shipping giant says it began packing up planes Monday to deliver the shots to communities across the U.S.

If you are interested in taking your child to get a shot, you can search for locations offering Pfizer at www.vaccines.gov/.

