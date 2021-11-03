Suspect found, charged in Yale Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Marke’se Jones in connection to a shooting on Yale Road in October.

Police were searching for Jones after two men were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. One died from his injuries.

According to the affidavit Jones was seen with two other men carrying guns while walking down the street near Lehi and Yale and then shooting a gold car.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.