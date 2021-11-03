Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Backpack found near Governor’s Mansion determined to be no threat

According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in...
According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in Smith Park, directly behind the Governor’s Mansion.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Press Secretary for Gov. Tate Reeves, Bailey Martin, a backpack was discovered in Smith Park, directly behind the Governor’s Mansion.

Streets were closed as a precaution, while the backpack was inspected.

Martin says the backpack was determined to be no threat.

Early Wednesday morning, there was heavy police presence in downtown Jackson, near the Governor’s mansion, causing Amite Street and Capitol Street to be closed between President Street and West Street.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Man, 10-year-old nephew survive double shooting in Frayser
Vaccine deadline passes for Baptist Hospital network employees

Latest News

Lt. Calvin Johnson of Dyer County
Dyer County deputy dies unexpectedly after knee surgery
Man fires shot at gas station
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man fires gun at women outside gas station
Man fires shot at gas station
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man fires shot at women outside gas station
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis