Shelby County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 5 to 11

(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 5 to 11 this week.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

The health department will begin pediatric vaccinations Thursday, November 4. Vaccinations will be provided on a walk-in basis at its immunization clinic on Jefferson Avenue. Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Documentation of the child’s date of birth will be required.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

