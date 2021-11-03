Shelby County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 5 to 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 5 to 11 this week.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

The health department will begin pediatric vaccinations Thursday, November 4. Vaccinations will be provided on a walk-in basis at its immunization clinic on Jefferson Avenue. Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Documentation of the child’s date of birth will be required.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.