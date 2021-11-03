Rain likely this morning & First Alert to frost

Advertise with Us
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is waking up to rain and showers will be on and off through noon. Clouds will linger the rest of the day and it will feel chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight in west Tennessee and most of eastern Arkansas. This means that temperatures could get close to freezing and frost is likely. Low temperatures will range from the lower to mid 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 60% before noon. High: 48 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will clear out overnight, so we will see full sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Frost will also be possible on Thursday and Friday night with low temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. High temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 50s with full sunshine.

WEEKEND: It will be sunny and warmer this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Saturday night. Temperatures will continue to climb at the start of next week with highs around 70 on Monday.

