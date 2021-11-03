MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a bank.

Police say Charlo Archie was identified as the suspect responsible for an armed robbery at First South Financial on Highland October 25.

Police say Archie implied that she had a gun and threatened to shoot the bank teller if they did not cooperate. Police say she took the money from the teller and fled the bank on foot.

A warrant has been issued for aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Archie’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police searching for woman accused of robbing Memphis bank (Source: Memphis Police Department)

