Police searching for woman accused of robbing Memphis bank(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a bank.

Police say Charlo Archie was identified as the suspect responsible for an armed robbery at First South Financial on Highland October 25.

Police say Archie implied that she had a gun and threatened to shoot the bank teller if they did not cooperate. Police say she took the money from the teller and fled the bank on foot.

A warrant has been issued for aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Archie’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

