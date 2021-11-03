Advertise with Us
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis Tuesday night.

Memphis police say a man was hit by a vehicle on East E.H. Crump.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he died. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

