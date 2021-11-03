Advertise with Us
Mullet championship winner donates winnings

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas boy who won a nationwide mullet contest has donated his winnings.

Allan Baltz was announced the 2021 winner of the USA Mullet Championships Kids Division.

We met up with the Baltz Family (Lesli Elkins Baltz) yesterday to receive Allan’s donation! (We received half and...

Posted by Together We Foster on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

He donated half of his $2,500 prize to Together We Foster and Project Zero.

Along with his donation to Together We Foster, his family dropped off donations from Compass Church.

