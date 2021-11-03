Mullet championship winner donates winnings
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas boy who won a nationwide mullet contest has donated his winnings.
Allan Baltz was announced the 2021 winner of the USA Mullet Championships Kids Division.
He donated half of his $2,500 prize to Together We Foster and Project Zero.
Along with his donation to Together We Foster, his family dropped off donations from Compass Church.
