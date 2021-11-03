Memphis HVAC expert shares how to prepare for cold weather ahead of temperature drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With a cold snap in store for the Mid-South, people are looking to crank up the heat.

HVAC companies such as Opachs Air Conditioning and Heating Service find themselves busy with clients this time of year.

“[We] Check their filters, the batteries in their thermostat. If their furnace is over 10 years old you want to make sure you check for carbon monoxide, rust, cracks and make sure it’s working safely,” said Oscar Pruitt, the Owner of Opachs in Memphis.

Pruitt says clients tend to try to prep for the winter themselves, but he says safety comes first when dealing with heating systems.

“Make sure you get a licensed skilled technician out to inspect that furnace properly. Two things you can’t see are electricity and gas. They both are silent assassins,” he said.

Pruitt is adamant about not using space heaters to heat up homes because, he says, they can easily start a fire.

“I am not a fan of space heaters. If you have small animals, small kids - I am not a fan of space heaters,” said Pruitt.

He also added that clients should check to see if it is time to update your home’s heating system altogether.

“The life of a heater is anywhere between 18 and 23 years,” said Pruitt, “So, if you have a heater in your home that’s around 18-years-old, you may want to consider replacing it for safety and efficiency purposes.”

