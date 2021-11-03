Man in critical condition after hit by car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Lamar Avenue near Filmore Tuesday night.

Memphis police say the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

A juvenile was also taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Police say the child was not hit.

The driver stayed on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.