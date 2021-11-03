Advertise with Us
Man in critical condition after hit by car in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Lamar Avenue near Filmore Tuesday night.

Memphis police say the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

A juvenile was also taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Police say the child was not hit.

The driver stayed on the scene.

