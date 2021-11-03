Man charged with shooting death of his brother-in-law in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law in Helena-West Helena.

Howard Tate, 56, is charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened Sunday evening on George Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Joe Clayton on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Clayton was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Tate, who is Clayton’s brother-in-law, was arrested after officers spoke with witnesses on the scene and obtained video evidence.

Tate is being held in the Phillips County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

