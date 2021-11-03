Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged with shooting death of his brother-in-law in Helena-West Helena

Man charged with shooting death of his brother-in-law in Helena-West Helena
Man charged with shooting death of his brother-in-law in Helena-West Helena(Source: Helena-West Helena Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law in Helena-West Helena.

Howard Tate, 56, is charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened Sunday evening on George Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Joe Clayton on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Clayton was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Tate, who is Clayton’s brother-in-law, was arrested after officers spoke with witnesses on the scene and obtained video evidence.

Tate is being held in the Phillips County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly 2-car crash on Walnut Grove
Crashes near Shelby Farms Park leave 4 dead, 5 injured overnight
Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft in Memphis
Pilot dies after plane veers off runway in Forrest City
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

Memphis restaurants to participate in Pepsi’s national Dig in Day aimed at promoting...
Memphis restaurants to participate in Pepsi’s national Dig in Day aimed at promoting black-owned restaurants
Negotiations to end strike start back between Kellogg’s and union representatives
Negotiations to end strike start back between Kellogg’s and union representatives
Arkansas governor says state is ready to vaccinate kids 5-11 upon CDC approval
Arkansas governor says state is ready to vaccinate kids 5-11 upon CDC approval
Memphis 6-year-old’s viral song about careers turned into a book
Memphis 6-year-old’s viral song about careers turns into a book