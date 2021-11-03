Interfaith leaders hold memorial service to remember victims of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On All Souls Day, a group of Memphis clergy representing diverse faiths gathered for a memorial.

They hosted a prayer service for those who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The event was about much more than just healing the wounds left by this deadly disease. It was about starting the process of coming back together as a community.

The interfaith worship service took place at Crosstown Concourse in Midtown to remember COVID-19 victims in Memphis and Shelby County.

“People just need time to grieve, a collective grief and a collective sigh, and a collective prayer to get us to a better place,” said Rev. Stacy Spencer of New Direction Christian Church.

Men and women of God from different races and religions offered up prayers to a crowd of about 50 people.

“Prayer itself is therapeutic and it’s much needed,” Sh. Anwar Arafat told Action News 5. “And the fact that we could all pray together - Christian, Muslim, Jewish - shows that we’re all in this together, and so we should act like it as well.”

Those in attendance were given candles to remember the 2,256 Shelby Countians lost to the virus since March 2020.

The vigil was a place to honor loved ones and also pray for a way to come back together across great divides, said Rev. Scott Walters of Calvary Episcopal Church.

“We’ve got a lot of healing to do,” he said. “A secondary tragedy has been the way this pandemic has either heightened divisions or created new divisions. It felt like at times we were creating divisions instead of coming together.”

This ecumenical group gathered at the start of the pandemic, and again Tuesday to deliver an uplifting message filled with hope.

“I tell them God is still with us,” said Spencer. “That God has not forgotten us and that we will heal from this. And this is a time for us to come closer to God, not further away.”

Dr. Scott Morris from Church Health Center brought these diverse clergy members together early on in the pandemic. Some had never met before. They held regular Zoom calls, offering each other support and guidance, sharing ways to console their congregations. New friendships were forged between Christians, Muslims, and Jews, spiritual leaders leading by example for all of Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.