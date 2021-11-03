Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘I was going to shoot them at the trial’: Man reflects on wife’s heinous murder

New true crime book documents journey to forgiveness
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly released book documents the life alternating journey of a man following the brutal death of his wife.

In 1999, Barbara Lee and her dog were kidnapped at a fast-food restaurant and later tortured and murdered in cold blood.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Robert Lee at the digital desk about the book ‘At Road’s End’ documenting his journey to forgiveness.

“It was just eating me up,” Lee said. “I was going to shoot them at the trial in Fayette County because the metal detectors were not operational. I had the gun in the truck with me, but I didn’t have it on me at the time. But I was just thinking I could get two of them before they knew what to do.”

Lee said a church sermon changed his life.

Author David Wayne Brown said while the book documents a heavy subject matter, it’s not just a true crime story, but an inspirational story of someone who was able to work his way out of the darkness. He hopes readers leave with a message.

“I want them to realize that there is live after terrible circumstances even after death, that you can regain your life if you work at it.” Brown said. “If you are victim or you are a family of a victim of a terrible crime, I want people to realize that there’s hope.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Man, 10-year-old nephew survive double shooting in Frayser
Vaccine deadline passes for Baptist Hospital network employees

Latest News

‘I was going to shoot them at the trial’: Man reflects on wife’s heinous murder
Lt. Calvin Johnson of Dyer County
Dyer County deputy dies unexpectedly after knee surgery
Mississippi is simplifying the process for people to change their gender designation on...
Mississippi revises way to change gender on driver’s license
Mullet championship winner donates winnings
Mullet championship winner donates winnings