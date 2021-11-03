‘I was going to shoot them at the trial’: Man reflects on wife’s heinous murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly released book documents the life alternating journey of a man following the brutal death of his wife.

In 1999, Barbara Lee and her dog were kidnapped at a fast-food restaurant and later tortured and murdered in cold blood.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Robert Lee at the digital desk about the book ‘At Road’s End’ documenting his journey to forgiveness.

“It was just eating me up,” Lee said. “I was going to shoot them at the trial in Fayette County because the metal detectors were not operational. I had the gun in the truck with me, but I didn’t have it on me at the time. But I was just thinking I could get two of them before they knew what to do.”

Lee said a church sermon changed his life.

Author David Wayne Brown said while the book documents a heavy subject matter, it’s not just a true crime story, but an inspirational story of someone who was able to work his way out of the darkness. He hopes readers leave with a message.

“I want them to realize that there is live after terrible circumstances even after death, that you can regain your life if you work at it.” Brown said. “If you are victim or you are a family of a victim of a terrible crime, I want people to realize that there’s hope.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.