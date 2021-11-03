Health department reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are up by 111 Monday with two additional deaths.

The county has seen over 146,200 cases and 2,258 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are also 30 new pediatric cases. Children make up 271 of the 927 active cases in the county but health officials hope that number will continue to go down as the U.S. has cleared the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

Since the vaccine has been accessible to children ages 12-17, over 36,000 children have been vaccinated in Shelby County.

Right now, the county has reached nearly 72% of its goal to have 700,000 people vaccinated.

For more Shelby County COVID-19 data, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

