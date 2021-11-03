Grizzlies bench comes through in win vs Nuggets Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Of Course, Ja Morant is the showstopper for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Denver Nuggets got a refresher course Monday night at FedExForum in the first of two Back to Back meetings in the Bluff City this season.

Morant’s 26-point, eight assists, seven-rebound effort in a 106-97 Memphis victory is amazingly becoming routine as the Nuggets, and every other NBA team watch the budding superstar grow up before their eyes.

But, the Grizzlies star guard is getting plenty of help off the bench as Memphis runs its record to 4-3 against some tough competition early in the season.

On Monday night was one of the better examples with the Beale St Bench crew scoring 43 points.

Tyus Jones the leader off the oak with 17 points, eight assists and four boards.

”We got a lot of guys who can create and playmake, so, it’s just another way to help out the offense, cause, you know, the shots are gonna be there,” said Jones. “So, it definitely opens things up for me. Allows me to get downhill, whether it’s to the floater, or to find my teammates for open shots.”

“He’s capable of scoring the ball as well. And as long as he continues to shoot it, force the defense to lock in on him more which will open it up for everybody else. That’s how I look at it when I attack the game,” said Morant.

Morant, by the way, dishes the 1,000th assist of his young NBA career in the game.

As a team, the Grizzlies end up with 19 assists, including a display of unselfish basketball that the Nuggets just couldn’t keep up with.

Memphis and Denver play again Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at FedExForum.

