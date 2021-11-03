‘Grateful to be alive’: Lyft driver recovering in hospital after being shot 7 times by passenger

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lyft driver is recovering from surgery Wednesday afternoon after a passenger she picked up dragged her into the woods and shot her.

The driver, Brandy Littrell, picked up Dontarius McGee in Byram Tuesday afternoon. Along the ride, McGee pulled a gun on Littrell and told her to get into the backseat of the car. McGee asked Littrell for money, bank account pins, and other information.

McGee drove them to Wimbledon Court where he instructed her to get out of the car and walk into the woods near by. He shot her seven times before taking her phone and car.

“I don’t want my family to not know what happen to me. And so I’m like crawling out of the woods, and get enough strength to stand up.”

After he left, she dragged herself out of the woods and began knocking on apartment doors asking for help. One resident found her and called 9-1-1.

Littrell was taken to UMMC where she was treated for her injuries in her leg, arm, back, stomach and breast. She is now recovering.

“I’m just super grateful to be alive and my family are safe. And that’s what I’m grateful for,” Littrell said.

Jackson Police arrested McGee between Beasley Rd and Adkins Blvd for Aggravated Assault, Carjacking and Kidnapping.

