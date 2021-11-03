First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 3875 Hacks Cross Road.

Authorities have not confirmed if there are any shooting victims.

