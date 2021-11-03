Advertise with Us
First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis

(WAFB)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 3875 Hacks Cross Road.

Authorities have not confirmed if there are any shooting victims.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

