First Alert: First freeze of the season expected tonight, tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South continues on a cooling trend this week, and portions of the Mid-South have an opportunity to see the first Freeze of the season.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight in west Tennessee and most of eastern Arkansas. This means that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 are expected.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY (WMC)

For northern Mississippi, a Frost Advisory is in in effect tonight. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY (WMC)

The National Weather Services urges Mid-South residents to “take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

Cold air will continue to stream into the region through the end of a week and a Freeze Watch has been issued for most of the Action News 5 viewing area from late Thursday night through Friday morning. This means sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 will be possible.

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING (WMC)

On average, Memphis’ First Fall Frost occurs on November 3 with our average First Fall Freeze occurring November 12.

