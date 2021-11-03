Advertise with Us
Emoni Bates named Pre-Aeason All American

Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates(University of Memphis)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pre-Season accolades continue to roll in for Memphis Tiger Basketball’s prized freshman Emoni Bates.

The 6′9″ Rookie from Ypsilanti, Michigan is named a Second Team Pre-Season All American by the Sporting News.

The outlet says Bates’s versatility as a scorer and distributor is enhanced by his size and quickness, even though he’s just 17 years old. 

Bates showed glimpses of his abilities in his exhibition debut against lane last Sunday, with 12 points, four rebounds, a block, and a steal in 21 minutes of action. 

“The freshmen, we’re all just coming in trying to get a feel for each other,” said Bates. “This is my first game. My teammates -- they played last week. So this is our first game together. We’re really trying to jell, Figure out each other’s roles, and where we fit at.” 

Bates and the Tigers play their regular-season opener hosting Tennessee Tech next Tuesday night at FedExForum.

