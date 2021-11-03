Dyer County deputy dies unexpectedly after knee surgery

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyer County Sheriff’s Office lost one of their own Tuesday night after Lt. Calvin Johnson died unexpectedly due to complications from knee surgery. He was 67 years old.

Johnson’s remains were escorted to Dyer County following his death at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital.

DCSO is asking the community to keep his family and friends in prayer.

McCreight Funeral Home will be handling his funeral arrangements.

Read his obituary HERE.

