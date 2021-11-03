Day of the Dead event dedicated to Memphis homicide victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Day of the Dead is a day in the Mexican community to honor loved ones who have passed on.

This year, the Latino community in Memphis dedicated this day to homicide victims.

At the start of every November, you’ll find makeup and costumes for a celebration of those who have died.

“We usually go to the cemetery. We clean the graveyard. We take whatever their favorite food was,” said event organizer Jose Salazar.

However, this year, the celebration was taken out of the graveyard and taken down Beale Street and all through the streets of downtown Memphis to send a message about the devastating effects of violent crimes.

“I want them to feel our pain and know that we’re also hurting,” said Salazar.

This year’s Dia De Los Muertos was dedicated to the 240 homicide victims so far in 2021, including one victim killed just last month.

“This is the second cousin of mine that I’ve actually lost to Memphis violence,” said Juan Sanchez, who says his 42-year-old cousin, Roberto Lopez Cruz was shot during a robbery gone wrong in the 2800 block of South Perkins.

Memphis police say two 16-year-old suspects have since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Tuesday’s march was for all homicide victims, but organizers wanted to place special attention on the Latino community.

“I feel like the Latino community is preyed on a lot and it goes unnoticed a lot as well. That’s one of the main reasons we’re here today to raise awareness,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says his community is seen as easy targets due to the language barrier and immigration status of some.

The march ended at Memphis City Hall where a city council meeting was taking place.

They want officials, including Memphis police to do more for the Latino community, such as hiring more bilingual officers.

“We also need more Spanish-speaking cops to be promoted to detectives,” said Salazar.

They say the best way to honor the dead is for elected officials to do more to keep others from meeting the same fate due to gun violence.

