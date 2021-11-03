Advertise with Us
Clouds will move out and the coldest air of the fall season will move in tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Drizzle or a stray shower will taper off this afternoon, but clouds will linger. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly move out with lows in the low to mid 30s. Some areas of west TN may drop to around 30. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Frost will be likely in many locations in the morning. Full sun returns with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will drop to around freezing with a clear sky.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs around 60.

WEEKEND: It will be a sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: More sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

