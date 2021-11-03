CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man fires gun at women outside gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Surveillance video shows a man firing shots outside a gas station in Orange Mound over the weekend

The man in the video has not been identified, but Memphis police say the gunfire happened after he got into an argument and physical altercation with two women at the Save N Go on Park Avenue around midnight on Halloween.

According to police, one of the women punched the man and walked away. As they attempted to approach him again, he pulled out the handgun and started shooting.

Police say no one was hurt but one of the store’s glass windows was shattered by a bullet while the business owner was inside.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on the suspect involved in this case, call crime CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

