Breakdown: Why November is a good time to look up into the nights sky

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month Uranus is visible, this might be reason alone while November is a great month for looking up. Uranus is the furthest planet that you can see with the naked eye. November 4th night, will be the best time to see the icy planet. Uranus will be lit by the sun and will appear at it’s brightest all year. Although, Uranus will be at it’s brightest, it is still hard to see, so a telescope can help. Uranus will be in the constellation Aires between midnight and 6am.

On November 7th, check out comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko as it will be brightly lit by the sun and due to daylight savings overnight, you can spend an extra hour trying to catch a glimpse of the comet. The comet will reach its highest point in the southern sky in the predawn hours.

On November 10 the moon will pass south of Saturn and Jupiter will be nearby in the predawn hours but it won’t be as close as the Great Conjunction in 2020.

On November 11, it will be Jupiters turn to appear close to the Moon.

A day later on November 12th, check out the Northern Taurids which peaks in activity on the 12th. The Taurids can be seen through November 30th. On the 12th the Taurids will produce up to 10 meteors per hour. The Taurids will radiant from the constellation of Taurus. Look toward Taurus, but look around that area of the night sky to spot meteors with longer tails.

On November 16-17 the Leonids Meteor Shower will peak. The Leonids be active through November but will peak on November 16th. The Leonids usually produce around 15 meteors per hour. The Leonids appear from a radiant point in the constellation Leo, which will be in the northeastern.

November 28th is the peak of the November Orionids Meteor Shower. The November Orionids is active from November 13th to December 6th. It’s not as active as the October Orionids or any others this month and the only produces about 3 per hour. To spot these meteors, look in the general area of the constellation Orion.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.