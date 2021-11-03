Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

901 FC’s Mark Segbers among best in United Soccer League

Mark Segbers
Mark Segbers(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s hit the pitch now as Memphis 901 FC heads into the United Soccer League Playoffs for the first time in club history, individual players are getting rewarded on a league-wide scale.  

Chief among them, Defender Mark Segbers, who’s named to the USL Team of the season.

Segbers makes the Post Season All-Star squad by showing his versatility on the field whether coming forward to score or assist on goals or even to play In goal himself like he did when 901′s main goalie went down with an injury late in a match. 

The USL also announcing its final regular-season team of the week.

Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou makes the list after slotting a pair of assists in 901′s 3-Nil victory against Indy 11 on the season’s last day. 

His five assists on the year place him third all-time in team history. 

And Goalkeeper Bad Scott’s three saves against Indy was his first clean sheet of the year. He makes the USL Team of the Week bench.

901 FC opens the Playoffs at the Charlotte Independence, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police say a driver hit eight parked cars during a busy night in Downtown Memphis.
Out-of-control driver creates chaotic scene in downtown Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Man goes missing after renting U-Haul in Memphis
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Suspect in ski mask shoots 3 juveniles as they walked down the street
Man, 10-year-old nephew survive double shooting in Frayser
Vaccine deadline passes for Baptist Hospital network employees

Latest News

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
Grizzlies bench comes through in win vs Nuggets Monday
Austin leans past the goal line on a 64-yard punt return for TD
Tigers’ Austin named to Burlsworth List
Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates named Pre-Aeason All American
Tigers starting quarterback still not ready for full practice
Tigers starting quarterback still not ready for full practice