901 FC’s Mark Segbers among best in United Soccer League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s hit the pitch now as Memphis 901 FC heads into the United Soccer League Playoffs for the first time in club history, individual players are getting rewarded on a league-wide scale.

Chief among them, Defender Mark Segbers, who’s named to the USL Team of the season.

Segbers makes the Post Season All-Star squad by showing his versatility on the field whether coming forward to score or assist on goals or even to play In goal himself like he did when 901′s main goalie went down with an injury late in a match.

The USL also announcing its final regular-season team of the week.

Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou makes the list after slotting a pair of assists in 901′s 3-Nil victory against Indy 11 on the season’s last day.

His five assists on the year place him third all-time in team history.

And Goalkeeper Bad Scott’s three saves against Indy was his first clean sheet of the year. He makes the USL Team of the Week bench.

901 FC opens the Playoffs at the Charlotte Independence, Saturday at 6 p.m.

