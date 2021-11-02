Woman shares personal story ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to take place November 13 at Memphis Botanical Gardens.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Terry Dutcher-Balton who lost her mom and aunt to Alzheimer’s and Walk to End Alzheimer’s organizer Megan Garner at the digital desk to find out more about the event.

Dutcher-Balton shared advice and spoke about the challenges of being a care giver.

While there is no fee to register for the walk, participants are encouraged to raise money to help support the Alzheimer’s Association, who provides 24/7 care and support towards research to find a cure.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.