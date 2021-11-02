Advertise with Us
Woman shares personal story ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set to take place November 13 at Memphis Botanical Gardens.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Terry Dutcher-Balton who lost her mom and aunt to Alzheimer’s and Walk to End Alzheimer’s organizer Megan Garner at the digital desk to find out more about the event.

Dutcher-Balton shared advice and spoke about the challenges of being a care giver.

While there is no fee to register for the walk, participants are encouraged to raise money to help support the Alzheimer’s Association, who provides 24/7 care and support towards research to find a cure.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to register.

