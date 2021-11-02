Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Iconic Awards Banquet set to happen Saturday, November 5, with a special tribute to Justin Timberlake.

Telisa also promoted the Bluff City Christmas Experience with the Holiday Shopping Expo happening at the Hickory Ridge Mall December 3 – 5. The event will include a parade, food, vendors, a live show and more. Click here for more details.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

