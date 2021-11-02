Tracking rain and the threat of frost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds have increased this evening and rain will soon move in followed by some of the coldest air of the season which is expected to lead to widespread frost this week. The National Weather Service has already issued a FREEZE WATCH for areas along and north of I-40 Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers after midnight along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers early in the day, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures only in the mid 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Expect widespread frost Thursday night and Friday night.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

