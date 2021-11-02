Titans Henry could miss rest of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big blow to the Tennessee Titans, who could lose the NFL’s best running back for the rest of the season.

Henry broke a bone in his foot in Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. The injury happened in the first quarter, but he was able to finish the game with 28 carries for a hard 68 yards.

Reports are he could miss at least eight weeks. Head Coach Mike Vrabel says there is no timetable for his return. The Titans were on track to make the playoffs before his injury.

