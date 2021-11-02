Advertise with Us
Tigers starting quarterback still not ready for full practice
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the college ranks, a season that started out with much promise for the Memphis Tigers could slide below .500 as the University of Memphis (UofM) gets ready to face 23rd ranked SMU at the Liberty Bowl.  

That’s because Seth Henigen is still struggling with an injured throwing shoulder. He hurt his right shoulder in the UofM’s win over Navy October 14

At the time, Henigan was among country’s leading true freshman quarterbacks passing for more than 21 hundred yards with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He missed Memphis’ last game at UCF, a game the Tigers lost with backup quarterback Peter Parrish throwing for only 80 yards with three interceptions in a 24-7 defeat.  

The duel threat transfer from LSU started the year fourth on the depth chart, led the Tigers in rushing at UCF with 60 yards, mainly off scrambles.  Kickoff for the Tigers and SMU is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

