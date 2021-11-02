Suspect in armed robbery at West Memphis gas station captured in Missouri

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A man accused in a robbery and shooting at a West Memphis gas station was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota Monday.

Authorities say Damien Morris robbed a Shell Station and Smokes Tobacco Warehouse last week.

He’s charged with attempted murder, battery, robbery, and assault.

