Suspect in armed robbery at West Memphis gas station captured in Missouri

Suspect in armed robbery at West Memphis gas station captured in Missouri
Suspect in armed robbery at West Memphis gas station captured in Missouri(Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A man accused in a robbery and shooting at a West Memphis gas station was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota Monday.

Authorities say Damien Morris robbed a Shell Station and Smokes Tobacco Warehouse last week.

He’s charged with attempted murder, battery, robbery, and assault.

