Showers arrive late tonight, cooler weather moves into Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray shower will be possible before sunrise this morning, but it will be dry this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures will only reach the mid 50s. Rain will move in overnight with a cold front passing into the area.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will continue into early Wednesday morning as the front continues to push east. We could also see lingering patchy drizzle through the afternoon and evening. It will be chilly on Wednesday with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Thursday will be Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early morning in northeast Mississippi and highs in the lower 50s. We will have our coolest weather of the season at the end of the week with low temperatures in the 30s on Thursday and Friday night. This will be the first frost in the Mid-South.

WEEKEND: It will be a sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday . Temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday night. It will be slightly warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will continue to climb at the start of next week with highs around 70 on Monday.

