Shooting at Memphis apartment complex injures two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

One victim was transported to Regional One and the other victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Davey Drive inside the Crockett Park Place Apartments. The apartment complex is located off Range Line Road.

Both victims are in non-critical condition.

So far, there no word on any arrests or what led to the shooting.

