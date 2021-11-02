Shelby County health official warns another COVID-19 is possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head of the Shelby County Health Department says she hopes it doesn’t happen, but another COVID-19 surge is possible, putting the integrity of the county’s hospital system at risk.

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says making decisions about keeping residents safe should remain in local control.

“I will tell you that the decision that was made in Nashville last week is extremely harmful to public health,” said Taylor.

Taylor not mincing words Monday during the Shelby County Commission meeting.

The county lifted the indoor public mask mandate, but masking in Shelby County Schools (SCS) is still required.

However, that directive hangs in the balance as Governor Bill Lee ponders signing a bill sent to his desk by the Tennessee legislature, making mask mandates possible only if COVID-19 numbers skyrocket dramatically to 1,000 new daily cases over a 14-day period.

Taylor says that would practically remove all control from local leaders.

“We have been a leader and an example of how a data-driven approach works. Those numbers don’t lie. This is a dangerous trend that has traveled across the country and has now landed in Tennessee,” Taylor said.

Shelby County is currently listed as moderate risk for transmitting COVID-19, compared to Tennessee’s other urban areas.

Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox counties are all listed as high transmission areas.

Taylor points to local decisions made that led to Shelby County’s success. She says if the governor signs the bill, practically all decisions would have to come out of Nashville and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner suggests that the county take the legal route, adding another cause of action to its existing complaint regarding masks in schools.

“I’m a proponent of not standing back and allowing the state legislature to essentially kill us. I mean it’s ridiculous,” Turner said.

Despite what happens at the state level, Taylor has a message for parents in Shelby County.

“I would recommend to parents that they continue to mask up their children, especially as we wait for final approval for vaccination for children ages 5 through 11,” she said.

The last hurdle for vaccines for children is final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

The City of Memphis has already pre-ordered vaccines for children, but protecting children and other vulnerable residents will be up to everyone.

“Please remember that the health department stands ready to promote, improve the health of Shelby County residents. We cannot do it alone. We have never been able to do it alone,”

SCS says it is still reviewing the recently passed legislation. The district will share updates with employees and families when more information is known.

