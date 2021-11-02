Advertise with Us
Second person arrested in deadly funeral procession shooting of 16-year-old boy

Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second suspect is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old during a funeral procession last month.

Rico Lee, 18, is accused of firing multiple shots at 16-year-old Emmitt Beasley and another 16-year-old boy as the two were walking down Hunter Avenue in North Memphis on Oct. 23.

Beasley, a junior at Southwind High School, died at the scene; the other teen was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

According to the affidavit, Lee was positively identified as one of the suspects involved in the deadly attack.

David Antwan Lee, 22, is also charged with first-degree murder in this case.

