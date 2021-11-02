Advertise with Us
School-aged children account for 26% of active cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 data - November 2
Shelby County COVID-19 data - November 2
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 data is continuing on a downward trend in Shelby County as there are only eight new cases among children.

Cases in school-age children are about 26% of all active cases. This is a significant drop considering the age group was nearly 40% of all active cases during the latest surge.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 40 new cases Monday bringing the county’s total case count to more than 146,100. The death toll is at 2,256.

As for active cases, the health department says there are 953 active cases and children account for 276 of those.

Hospital capacity has also seen a drop. According to the latest data update on Oct. 27, Acute care capacity is still in the red zone at 935 but ICU utilization is at 88%.

These dop its lastest factors have caused the health department to drop its mask mandate.

The county remains at 71% of its 700,000 vaccination goal.

