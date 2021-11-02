Reeves expects state to file suit in response to federal vaccine mandates by ‘end of the week’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves said he is working with the Mississippi attorney general and is expecting the state to file a suit by the end of the week opposing federal vaccine mandates.

“Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are one of the most shocking attacks on personal liberty we have seen in this country during my lifetime,” he said in a post on social media. “I am a strong supporter of the COVID vaccines and commend the Trump administration’s efforts to develop (them). I even got it on Facebook Live to demonstrate my confidence.”

“These federal mandates, however, threaten every Mississippian’s individual liberties. They are nothing short of tyranny.”

The governor’s comments come days after the Institutions of Higher Learning began notifying employees that time was running out to get vaccinated, per the president’s executive order mandating federal contractors receive the shots.

Reeves went on to say that he is working with Attorney General Lynn Fitch and expects “that we will have a lawsuit filed against the Biden administration by the end of the week to stop this ridiculous overreach.”

The governor said he also has instructed “every branch of government I control to work in support of this suit and cause.”

The governor said efforts to push back on federal vaccine mandates are paying off.

Monday, the White House released guidance saying that employers “must honor and give deference to (workers’) religious convictions and health status.”

The new rules were handed down after contractors asked for more clarity on how to enforce the mandate and to allow for exemptions.

They give federal contractors more leeway on ensuring and meeting compliance and on allowing exemptions for workers who refuse the vaccination, according to a Nov. 1 CNBC article.

The guidance comes a little less than two months after the president issued an executive order requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and after he signed another order mandating that employees who work for federal contractors also get the shots.

Initially, the White House mandated that all employees working on federal contracts be vaccinated by December 8.

However, the administration has backtracked on that deadline, saying that employers only need to show by that date that they are “making a good faith effort to ensure employees are getting vaccinated and have plans in place to ensure masking and social distancing policies are followed,” CNBC states.

New guidance also leaves it up to employers to determine whether employees have a religious belief or medical condition that would prevent them from getting the shots or wearing a facemask.

“The new guidance creates the opportunity for broad discretion by employers: they can protect their workers from this unlawful mandate,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “That is what every Mississippi institution should do. While we fight the federal mandates in the courts, the new guidance opens the door for Mississippi workers to keep their jobs if you have a sincerely held conviction.”

