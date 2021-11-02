Rain moves in tonight and colder air arrives late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will remain northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers will move in late with lows in the low 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers will linger in the morning, then taper off by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to around 40.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. We will have our coolest weather of the season at the end of the week with low temperatures in the 30s on Thursday and Friday night. Frost will be likely in many locations. Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be a sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday night.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

